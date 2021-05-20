newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hemet, CA

Pregnant Mother Dies After Being Shot While in Her Car as Bystander to Brawl

By Katie Campione
Posted by 
People
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA pregnant mother was killed Tuesday after being caught in the crossfire of an eight-person gunfight in Hemet, California. The woman, identified by family as 27-year-old Tameka Haynes, was airlifted to a trauma center after being shot in the head, but she ultimately died from her injuries, the Hemet Police Department said in a press release.

people.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
People

People

96K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hemet, CA
State
California State
Hemet, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Crime News#True Crime#At Scene Of Shooting#Gunshot Wounds#California Shooting#Car News#Ktla#Pregnant#Innocent People#Family#27 Year Old Tameka Haynes#Multiple Gunshots#Adult Males#Authorities#Time#Intriguing Unsolved Cases#Valencia Avenue#Generosity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesABC7 Los Angeles

Mother and baby dead, 3 others wounded after shooting outside apartment complex

Police have arrested three men in connection with a shooting in Virginia's capital city that left a mother and her 3-month-old baby dead as well as three others wounded. The deadly shooting occurred Tuesday evening outside an apartment complex in Richmond's Southside area. The Richmond Police Department said its officers were dispatched to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. ET where they discovered two women, two teenage girls and a 3-month-old baby suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the women, 30-year-old Sharnez Hill, the infant's mother, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Violent CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Colorado Man Arrested in Thailand for Stabbing Pregnant Wife to Death, Police Say

A Colorado man was arrested in Thailand after police say he admitted to killing his pregnant wife, CBS Denver reports. Jason Matthew Balzer has been charged with murder, which can be punishable by death in the country, Thai authorities told the network. Balzer told police on Friday that he fatally stabbed his wife, Pitchaporn Kidchob, at their house in the northern city of Nan. He said he had married Kidchob because she had “given him hope,” and even bought her the house in Nan. Balzer said he stabbed her because she attempted to shut him out from her life, police say. He then hid her body in a trash can and buried it in the woods a few miles away from the murder scene, according to officials. Police say they were first alerted by Kidchob’s mother, who had not heard from her daughter in a few days and found bloodstains at the couple’s house. Balzer told officials he did not realize his wife was pregnant.
Wichita, KSArgus Press

Wichita store security guard dies, days after being shot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who worked security at a QuikTrip store in Wichita has died, two days after being shot. Will Robinson was shot Wednesday night at the downtown store. Wichita Police say he died Friday. He was 39. A suspect is in custody in the shooting. Police...
Missouri StateRegister Citizen

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — A 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died, authorities said. Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died later that day at a hospital, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KROC News

Young Minneapolis Girl Dies After Being Shot In The Head

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - The family of the young Minneapolis girl who was shot in the head Monday night says she has died. Family members say 6-year-old Aniya Allen “was heading home from McDonald’s with her mother when gunshots were fired through the car window and she was struck in the head.”
California StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child dies after being shot on freeway in Southern California

ORANGE, Calif. - A child has died after he was shot inside a vehicle that was traveling on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange on Friday morning, officials said. Authorities believe the shooting was an apparent road rage incident and are looking for the suspect, who was believed to be driving a newer model white sedan, possibly a white Volkswagen wagon sedan last seen traveling northbound on SR-55 from Chapman Avenue.
Arizona State10NEWS

Arizona police officer dies after being hit by car

NOGALES, Ariz. — A Nogales Police officer has died after being hit by a car while on an off-duty assignment on Thursday night. At around 8:15 p.m., Officer Jeremy Brinton, 40, was helping with a lane closure on Interstate 19 when he was struck by a car containing two people, the department said.
Kalamazoo, MIwincountry.com

Kalamazoo man dies after being shot while attempting home invasion

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Monday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) announced that a man was shot and killed over the weekend while trying to break into a home. According to officials, the man was identified as 33-year-old Aaron Joseph Williams. Police say Williams was attempting to break...
Ottawa County, MIWWMTCw

4-year-old dies after being shot by pellet gun

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 4-year-old died Friday night in what Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies described as an accidental shooting involving a pellet gun. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 7 p.m. Friday, at a home in rural Blendon Township, south of Allendale, but officials did not provide specific information about the address.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Greensboro man dies after being shot late Monday, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man critically injured in a shooting late Monday has died from his injuries, police said in a news release. Authorities are now investigating the death of Trebien Devon Womack, 27, as a homicide. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Womack in the 2500...