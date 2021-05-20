Pregnant Mother Dies After Being Shot While in Her Car as Bystander to Brawl

A Colorado man was arrested in Thailand after police say he admitted to killing his pregnant wife, CBS Denver reports. Jason Matthew Balzer has been charged with murder, which can be punishable by death in the country, Thai authorities told the network. Balzer told police on Friday that he fatally stabbed his wife, Pitchaporn Kidchob, at their house in the northern city of Nan. He said he had married Kidchob because she had “given him hope,” and even bought her the house in Nan. Balzer said he stabbed her because she attempted to shut him out from her life, police say. He then hid her body in a trash can and buried it in the woods a few miles away from the murder scene, according to officials. Police say they were first alerted by Kidchob’s mother, who had not heard from her daughter in a few days and found bloodstains at the couple’s house. Balzer told officials he did not realize his wife was pregnant.