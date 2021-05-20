On second anniversary in office, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces $10M community spending plan
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will spend up to $10 million on seven community projects, the city announced on Thursday. Lightfoot said the city will give up to $1.5 million for one project in each of seven planning regions. At a news conference announcing the program, Lightfoot said the money will go toward upgrading vacant city-owned lots, playground or library improvements, among other ideas.www.chicagotribune.com