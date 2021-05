(00:00) Greenland is the most depressing place in the world. (xx:xx) WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT: It was a who’s who of whose last night as the Bruins lose to the Washington Capitals in the final game of the regular season. Swayman is officially backing up Tuukka Rask in the playoffs. The Celtics seem to just want this season to be over as they lose to the Heat, 129-121.