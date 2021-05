Prince Harry has condemnedthe media after a damning inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” by Martin Bashir to secure a 1995 interview with Prince Diana.The Duke of Sussex said a “culture of exploitation and unethical practices” her ultimately cost the life of his mother, who died in a Paris car crash as she was followed by paparazzi.His brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, also has condemned the BBC for its failings over a Mr Bashir’s Panorama interview, which he he said had fuelled the “fear, paranoia and isolation” his mother suffered in the final years of...