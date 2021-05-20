newsbreak-logo
San Jose, CA

Casa Vicky in San Jose awarded historic preservation grant

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 1 day ago

(Casa Vicky restaurant/ Instagram)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) Casa Vicky, a beloved Mexican restaurant in San Jose, received funding from a National Trust for Historic Preservation program, which seeks to assist historic small businesses in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Maria Aguilar said she applied for the grant with the assistance of the Preservation Action Council of San Jose, The Mercury News reported.

“I was so honored that they selected me,” Aguilar said. “I just wish that my mother and my sister were alive for this."

The money awarded will go towards improving outdoor lighting and patio seating, plus fixing the iron fencing.

“I’m a little more optimistic now,” Aguilar said. “Our customers are glad we’re still here and open.”

Her mother, Victoria Aragon, opened Casa Vicky on Market Street and later changed locations to the Tropicana shopping center on King Road in 1975.

In 1989, it settled down at its current location on North 17th and Julian streets near downtown San Jose.

“She liked this property because it looked old,” Aguilar told the news outlet. “It had a lot of nostalgia, and she liked that it was in a diverse area.”

Aguilar took over the business when her mother passed away in 1994. The family establishment is run by the help of her brothers, Roy and Albert, and her sister, Armida Lizardi, who died from COVID-19 in December, according to the report.

The restaurant serves authentic Mexican food, including enchiladas, chile rellenos, mole and tortillas handmade.

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord broke, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose events calendar

1. COVID FRIENDLY Historic Orchard Workday at Guadalupe River Park; 2. WSTB Physical Agility Exam at Coyote Valley: 6/12/2021; 3. Undocu Music Festival; 4. John Rizvi, P.A. - The Idea Attorneys; 5. UAS Basic Operator, 3 Day;
Campbell, CAEast Bay Times

40-year-old Khanh’s restaurant moves yet again, this time to Campbell

After nearly 40 years in San Jose, the popular Khanh’s restaurant has moved into its third home — in nearby Campbell. Husband-and-wife owners Khoi Dao and Anh Tang founded their classic Vietnamese restaurant at Town & Country Village in San Jose in 1982 — the first Vietnamese restaurant to locate outside of downtown, according to Dao. In 1999, with Santana Row construction planned for the T&C site, they moved to nearby Winchester Boulevard and bought a restaurant there.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateDaily Breeze

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
San Jose, CAMercury News

Real estate: Velodyne Lidar San Jose headquarters site lands big buyer

SAN JOSE — A big East Coast investor has bought a complex that serves as the San Jose headquarters site of a company that has created and supplies a radar-like and laser-based technology called lidar. W.P. Carey, which holds properties in 25 countries, including California, where the company owns 6.23...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Golf experiencing resurgence on San Jose courses

After draining city coffers for decades, San Jose’s three city-owned golf courses are back in full swing—bringing in more green for City Hall. The sport has experienced a resurgence during the pandemic as people seek recreation in the great outdoors. From May 2020 to April 2021, San Jose Municipal Golf Course saw a 44% increase... The post Golf experiencing resurgence on San Jose courses appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAbizjournals

Gas prices in San Jose just hit a 7-year high

If gas prices in San Jose seem sky high, that's because they are. In the past week, gas prices at the city's service stations rose an average of 2.1 cents to hit $4.15 a gallon Monday, according to gasoline research site GasBuddy. That's a level San Jose drivers haven't seen on a May 17 in any year since 2014.
San Jose, CAsanjoseinside.com

Businesses say SJ’s Retail Pilot was a Lifeline in the Pandemic

In the heart of San Pedro Square, on a side of the street that, until 2018, saw little foot traffic, shoppers mill about four artisan shops, each roughly the size of a storage unit, that occupy 12 converted parking spots from the adjacent garage. It is a sunny Wednesday afternoon...
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: 10 acres of grassland burn near Coyote Creek Park

SAN JOSE — Ten acres of “bone-dry” grassland near Coyote Creek Park burned Sunday morning as the Bay Area continued to experience drier-than-normal conditions, fire officials said. San Jose Fire Captain Brad Cloutier said fire crews were first alerted of the blaze at about 9:19 a.m. Sunday. It started in...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Indoor dining brings normalcy back to San Jose restaurants

Restaurants returning to indoor dining can breathe easier as customers come back inside and some normalcy takes shape. Before the pandemic, Anabel Nguyen and Alex Huynh’s family restaurant hadn’t taken a break in 25 years. But in March 2020, they closed for one month. “It was really stressful for all of us,” Nguyen said. Since... The post Indoor dining brings normalcy back to San Jose restaurants appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Live events on the horizon in San Jose

1. Girls Night Out the Show at Club Miami (San Jose, CA); 2. San Jose: SUPER CLASS! Everything Eyelash, Teeth Whitening/ Gem Training; 3. AAPI Go Group CCW Application; 4. Digital Psychology & Emotional Design - Training Week (San Jose); 5. SJSU Alumni Reunion;
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Los Altos

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Los Altos: 1. Mobile Mechanic - Flexible Shifts; 2. Sr Administrative Business Partner, Ad Sales; 3. Sales Account Executive; 4. Technical Service Representative II; 5. Packaging Assembler; 6. Entry Level Operations Manufacturing; 7. Houseman; 8. OTR Team Truck Drivers; 9. Commercial Team Truck Driver Jobs; 10. Truck Drivers - CDL A;