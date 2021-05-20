Casa Vicky in San Jose awarded historic preservation grant

(Casa Vicky restaurant/ Instagram)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) Casa Vicky, a beloved Mexican restaurant in San Jose, received funding from a National Trust for Historic Preservation program, which seeks to assist historic small businesses in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Maria Aguilar said she applied for the grant with the assistance of the Preservation Action Council of San Jose, The Mercury News reported.

“I was so honored that they selected me,” Aguilar said. “I just wish that my mother and my sister were alive for this."

The money awarded will go towards improving outdoor lighting and patio seating, plus fixing the iron fencing.

“I’m a little more optimistic now,” Aguilar said. “Our customers are glad we’re still here and open.”

Her mother, Victoria Aragon, opened Casa Vicky on Market Street and later changed locations to the Tropicana shopping center on King Road in 1975.

In 1989, it settled down at its current location on North 17th and Julian streets near downtown San Jose.

“She liked this property because it looked old,” Aguilar told the news outlet. “It had a lot of nostalgia, and she liked that it was in a diverse area.”

Aguilar took over the business when her mother passed away in 1994. The family establishment is run by the help of her brothers, Roy and Albert, and her sister, Armida Lizardi, who died from COVID-19 in December, according to the report.

The restaurant serves authentic Mexican food, including enchiladas, chile rellenos, mole and tortillas handmade.