Computers

CyberPowerPC is selling a gaming PC with the first discrete Intel graphics card

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberPowerPC, a well-known computer manufacturer, has surprised gaming enthusiasts with a new prebuilt desktop that can now be found in Best Buy. On the surface, it’s a budget gaming PC like any other, but looking deeper into the hardware reveals an unprecedented choice. The system comes with a discrete Intel Iris Xe DG1 graphics card — a GPU that most people have never even heard of. This raises some questions and might make people wonder: Are there now three, and not two, contenders in the graphics card arena?

www.digitaltrends.com
