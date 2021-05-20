CyberPowerPC is selling a gaming PC with the first discrete Intel graphics card

Sometimes you want to use a controller on your PC. Maybe you’re not playing a competitive shooter so there’s no need for a mouse. Having something like a controller will give players the ability to sit back and enjoy the game without being right up to the monitor as well. So in this list, we’re going to highlight some of the best PC game controllers that might be worth picking up. We’re not ranking these in any particular order as these controllers can range quite dramatically in price along with features. Whether you want the most top-of-the-line controller available or something that can hold you over for some basic gaming, there should be something for just about everyone on this list.