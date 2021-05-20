Greenfield City Council rejects $1.35M for Police Station upgrades
GREENFIELD — City Council rejected a $1.35 million capital budget request for upgrades to the Police Station on High Street during its meeting Wednesday. The proposed upgrades and improvements included building a 3,600-square-foot, two-car garage; an 8-foot security fence; new blacktop and restructuring of the parking lot; rebuilding the 14-bay carport; moving offices; and creating five separate gender-neutral changing/shower/bathrooms, according to a notice from Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr., which was submitted to councilors two days before the meeting. It would also involve knocking down a wall to open up the dispatch room.www.recorder.com