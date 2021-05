COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2003, cyclists worldwide use the third Wednesday in May to remember those killed or injured while cycling on roadways. "I'm riding for Sangyoon Jeon," said Cola Town Bike Collective's Executive Director Scott Nuelken. "He was a Korean that just graduated from college, and he wanted to do a cross-country tour in the US. He started in Virginia, and he was hit and killed near Sumter Highway on the way to my house."