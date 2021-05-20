Anita Hill-Led Hollywood Commission Panel Tackles Workplace Bullying: “Treating People Well Is Really Good Business”

With all that’s come to light concerning what goes on behind the scenes in Hollywood both today and way back in the day, hearing that actors have been blackmailed over certain things isn’t too surprising, but finding out what’s true and what’s a bunch of hype to sell the news is often hard to do since rumor and gossip can rule the day when such is allowed. But decades ago when coming out of the closet, as the saying goes, wasn’t as desired or accepted, it’s easy to think that homosexual actors were either given the boot if they refused to step in line, or were told that they had to act the part that everyone wanted to believe in. Some might not like what I’m about to say but in this day and age, all a person can do is say ‘oh well’ and go with it. It’s not always possible to tell who’s what since the fact is that between cis-gendered individuals and everyone else (there are a lot of classifications after all), there isn’t always an easy way to tell who’s straight, who’s gay, who’s bisexual, and so on and so forth. Gay men aren’t always the stereotypical types with limp wrists and a lisp to their speech as has been depicted in a comical fashion, and straight men aren’t always the burly, bushy-bearded types that can chop down a tree or fix an engine. But the unfortunate fact is that back in the day, once a person was found to be one or the other, or even if they liked women and men in more than a platonic manner, they were labeled without mercy and for actors, their job prospects tended to dry up since most people didn’t want to support what was deemed as a ‘deviant’ lifestyle.