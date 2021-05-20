newsbreak-logo
Greenfield, MA

Affordable housing series addresses energy efficiency in finale

Recorder
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENFIELD — A series of talks on affordable housing concluded Wednesday with a discussion on energy efficiency. The series, called “Housing is a Human Right,” was organized by the environmental advocacy group Greening Greenfield and the political group Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution (FCCPR). Previous talks, starting in early April, have focused on the challenges that people face in finding housing, manufactured houses and the finances of affordable housing development.

