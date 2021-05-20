newsbreak-logo
Kalispell, MT

Kalispell area sidewalk ramps to be upgraded

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKALISPELL, Mont. — Kalispell area sidewalk ramps along Idaho Street and U.S. Highway 93 South are going to be upgraded throughout the summer to meet current ADA standards. The following was sent out by Big Sky Public Relations:. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is committed to access for all....

