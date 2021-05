In party line votes, the Senate Finance Committee rejected attempts to undo two House restrictions on abortion Wednesday that House Republicans have said are nonnegotiable. If those budget line items make it through the full Senate and the budget is signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, Republicans will have prevailed on an abortion restriction they’ve pursued for years: requiring abortion providers to physically and financially separate their routine family care like birth control and cancer screenings from abortion services, which make up just 7 percent of their work.