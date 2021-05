It’s amazing what a Game 1 loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs can do to a team’s perception — especially in Boston with the beloved Bruins. The B’s lost an overtime nail biter in Washington against the Capitals, a series opener that realistically could’ve gone either way. It was nearly an impossible deflection for goalie Tuukka Rask to stop, yet the pitchfork crowd that wants to chase him off the Tobin Bridge is still assembling.