Music

Tirzah Shares Second Track For 2021, 'Sink In'

The Quietus
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTirzah has unveiled a new track, 'Sink In', her second to be released so far this year. Largely instrumental, the track's melody was written alongside frequent collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey, who also had a hand in previous song 'Send Me', which Tirzah shared last month. You can watch a video for 'Sink In' above.

thequietus.com
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Kate Clover Shares Debut EP Channel Zero - Stream It Below

LA punk maven Kate Clover draws her musical lineage back to longtime mainstays like Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, and Johnny Thunders. Bratty, gritty, glam, and vintage in all the right ways, Clover’s music revives the sound of yesteryear’s counterculture with all of the pop hooks, sharp melodies, and ear-catching punch intact. After cutting her teeth in local acts, Clover went solo in 2019 before decamping to Mexico where she stayed to record her debut EP, Channel Zero.
MusicantiMUSIC

Billie Eilish Hit Given Hard Rock Makeover By Devils Envy

Billie Eilish's hit single "You Should See Me in a Crown," has been given a hard rock makeover by Devils Envy, who have shared a video for the cover. The track comes from the Central Florida heavy rock band's forthcoming EP on Dark Kingdom Records. Vocalist Angel Graves had this to say, "In our creative process, we often think about the visuals while writing our music.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

St. Vincent Shares Video for New Song “Down”: Watch

St. Vincent has shared a video for “Down,” a new song from her upcoming album Daddy’s Home. The grainy, old-school clip was co-directed by St. Vincent and Bill Benz. Check it out below. The new song follows the previously released singles “Pay Your Way in Pain” and “The Melting of the Sun.” St. Vincent played both singles during her SNL appearance back in April. Daddy’s Home is out this Friday, May 14, via Loma Vista.
MusicBillboard

The Players Behind Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More' Feat. SZA: See the Full Credits

The Weekend’s “Save Your Tears” remix with Ariana Grande may have captured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but another high-profile collaboration -- Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA -- reached its own milestone on the chart by ranking at No. 6, its highest position on the tally yet.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Chris Liebing Announces New Album 'Another Day,' Shares First Single “Whispers and Wires"

Chris Liebing has announced a new album Another Day. The 10-track LP will see the German DJ and producer collaborate with the likes of Tom Adams, Polly Scattergood, Maria Uzor and Miles Cooper Seaton, in one of his final performances before he died this year. He also collaborated with Ladan (formerly known as Cold Specks) on the lead single “Whispers and Wires,” which was released today.
MusicVulture

Little Mix Hit the Clurb With the Queens in the ‘Confetti’ Remix Video

Just a little something to death drop to. The queens of Little Mix recruited the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK for the music video to the “Confetti,” remix featuring the new queen of the Bay, Saweetie. “Confetti” was the title track to their latest album, which reached No. 2 on the U.K. Albums Chart. Now, it’s the first video they’ve shot without Jesy Nelson, who left the group last December to focus on her mental health. In the Samuel Douek–directed video, Perry, Leigh-Ann, and Jade put on their best freakum looks and hit the club, where they run into … themselves as dudes: Pez, Lenny, and J-Dog. “I think I’ve got a chance with Perrie, you know,” boy-Jade says while at the urinal with his mates. “You see Jade?” boy-Perrie replies. “She could get it.” It’s a club banger for the quarantine ages, where the only flirting that’s happening is with your BFFs. Girl’s girl Saweetie joins them on the track, but the show is stolen by Tayce, Bimini Bon-Boulash, and A’Whora, who tell off Pez when he spills a drink. “Hold on a minute, girls, don’t worry about this one,” Bimini comes to the rescue. “I’ve got it.” Simply too many crushes for a single video! Watch the iconic night out above.
Celebritiesdjmag.com

Skrillex drops second new track this week, ‘Too Bizarre’: Watch

Skrillex has dropped his second new track this week. After the release of surprise single 'Butterflies' with Four Tet and Starrah on Monday (10th), DJ/producer Skrillex has shared a brand new track and visuals in the form of 'Too Bizarre'. In the video for the track, which features Rae Sremmurd...
Theater & DancePosted by
StyleCaster

Oh My Girl on ‘Dun Dun Dance’ & Their Dream Collaboration With Girls’ Generation

If you’re a K-pop fan, you know of Oh My Girl. The seven-member girl group—Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin—had a milestone year in 2020 with two chart-topping hits: “Nonstop” and “Dolphin.” Now, they’re back with their next single, “Dun Dun Dance,” a “cheerful dance-pop” song with the group’s signature “sentimental lyrics.”
MusicBillboard

Willow Goes Full Goth, Rocks With Travis Barker on Pop Punk 'Transparent Soul'

Meet the new Willow. The Smith family singer who's spent most of her life in the spotlight is turning to her pop-punk and emo roots on her upcoming fifth album, which she previewed on Tuesday (April 27) via the angsty rocker "Transparent Soul." The track featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was accompanied by a zero-Fs-given visual in which Willow goes full goth in black bondage pants, giant spiky necklace, combat boots and lots of middle fingers flying.
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Madonna pays emotional tribute to her long-time friend Nick Kamen

Madonna pays tribute to her protege Nick Kamen, following the announcement of the death of the singer and British model. The 62-year-old Queen of Pop revealed she is completely heartbroken and wants to celebrate the life of the 80’s icon, who became a total success after being featured in a 1985 Levi‘s 501 jeans commercial.
CelebritiesPosted by
AFP

Dua Lipa wins British Album of the Year in female-dominated Brit Awards

Dua Lipa won the coveted British Album of the Year prize at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, in a ceremony that saw female artists dominate the mixed categories. Around 4,000 guests streamed into London's O2 Arena for the biggest night in British pop music, as the ceremony welcomed guests for the first time in two years as part of the government's pilot scheme easing coronavirus restrictions. The Brit Awards have been criticised in the past for nominations seen as skewing heavily male, but this year almost all of the main prizes went to female artists. Little Mix won best British group -- becoming the first female act ever to do so. Singer and poet Arlo Parks took the Breakthrough Artist award, and best international group went to the American band HAIM.
MusicStereogum

Stream St. Vincent’s New Album Daddy’s Home

St. Vincent’s new album Daddy’s Home is here. Annie Clark’s MASSEDUCTION was preceded by three singles — “Pay Your Way In Pain,” “The Melting Of The Sun,” and “Down” — and a Saturday Night Live performance. For the album, Annie Clark once again linked up with producer Jack Antonoff and recorded most of it at Electric Lady Studios, channeling the sleazy, druggy glamor of New York in the ’70s. Stream it below.
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Billie Eilish is constricted by snake in 'Your Power' music video

April 29 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish is back with a new music video. The 19-year-old singer released a video Thursday for the song "Your Power." Eilish directed and stars in the video, which shows her on a hill in a desert. The singer, who sports new blonde hair, is seen being constricted and slowly strangled by a large snake.