An army trainee armed with a rifle hijacked a school bus full of children in South Carolina, police reported.The bus was taking elementary students to their school in Richland County when the trainee from a nearby army base took over the bus, initially demanding the driver take him to a nearby town.Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says 18 students and a driver were on board the vehicle when the incident happened at around 7am on Thursday.All of the students and the driver are safe and the suspect is in custody. The army says he is a 23-year-old trainee from...