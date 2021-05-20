newsbreak-logo
Coronavirus: Kroger, Wegmans ending mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers, employees

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 1 day ago
Kroger and Wegmans Food Markets Inc. have joined the growing list of grocers and other retailers discontinuing mask requirements in accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cincinnati-based Kroger, the largest U.S. supermarket chain, implemented the change for all fully vaccinated customers and employees on Thursday, while requesting all unvaccinated patrons and workers continue wearing face coverings, CBS News reported.

Meanwhile, Kroger pharmacy and clinic employees must also continue wearing masks per the CDC’s guidance governing health care settings, the grocer’s updated policy stated.

Likewise, Rochester, New York-based Wegmans lifted its mask requirement Wednesday for fully vaccinated customers and employees in New York, WROC reported.

It was not immediately clear, however, if Wegmans’ updated policy will operate on an honor system or if customers must verify their vaccination status to ditch their masks in stores, the TV station reported.

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

Grocery & SupermaketWWL-TV

Walmart drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers

Walmart announced Friday that customers can shop at Walmart and Sam's Club without wearing a face mask, following new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The nation's largest retailer's announcement did not indicate that it plans to ask for any proof of vaccination. Walmart says the new, relaxed rules...
Food SafetyBayInsider

Trader Joe's ditches mask mandate for vaccinated customers

Trader Joe's grocery stores will no longer be requiring masks for vaccinated customers in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to the company's website. "We will trust our customers and not request or require proof of vaccination," a Trader Joe's spokesperson told FOX...
Public HealthTurnto10.com

Starbucks says mask 'optional' for vaccinated customer starting May 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - Starbucks is joining a growing list of companies that will be easing back its mask mandate following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the coffee chain's website, "facial coverings will be optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law."
Public Healthwogx.com

LIST: Stores not requiring masks for fully vaccinated individuals

ORLANDO, Fla. - Following the announcement from the CDC earlier this week that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask outside or indoors, many popular retailers have updated their mask policies. These stores include:. Trader's Joe. Trader Joe's updated its COVID-19 guidance Friday, saying those who are...
Public HealthGrand Forks Herald

Target dropping store mask rule for fully vaccinated

“Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances,” the Minneapolis-based retailer announced in a news release Monday, May 17. “Face coverings will continue to be strongly...
RetailOutside Beltway

Retail Employees as Vaccine Police

When the Centers for Disease Control surprised everyone last week by announcing that fully vaccinated people can resume normal activities, eschewing the masking and social distancing practices of the past year-plus, I simultaneously welcomed the news and wondered how stores, restaurants, and other customers would know who was vaccinated. The immediate aftermath of the decision shows businesses haven’t figured that out, either.
Oregon StateWWEEK

Oregon Governor Says Businesses Can Stop Requiring Masks if They Verify All Their Patrons Are Vaccinated

It’s a dramatic change from end of April, when the governor shut down restaurants in Portland and much of the state for a week. Following new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Kate Brown declared that businesses in Oregon could stop requiring masks and social distancing—so long as they mandated COVID-19 vaccination for anyone who set foot inside their buildings.