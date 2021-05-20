newsbreak-logo
Washington State

Testing Program in Washington State Schools Will Now Include Funding For COVID-19 Screening Tests, If Districts Choose to Opt-In

Big Country News
Big Country News
 1 day ago
OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH), in conjunction with Health Commons Project, is making it easier for schools across the state to do both diagnostic testing and screening testing for COVID-19. New funding will allow districts and schools the option to add screening tests to their COVID-19 testing strategy, if they choose. Until now, most districts and schools opted to focus on just diagnostic testing for students and staff with symptoms or exposures to people suspected of having COVID-19. Adding an option for screening tests can improve a school’s ability to further prevent disease spread where in-person learning is happening.

