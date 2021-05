State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra is looking for Idaho students to join her new Student Advisory Council and provide input to the State Department of Education. “Our students have so much to contribute to the shaping of education in Idaho, and I love every opportunity I have to interact with them and hear their insights,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Now I am recruiting applicants from varied grade levels, backgrounds, interests, cultures, school sizes and parts of Idaho to serve on my Student Advisory Council.”