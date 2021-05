Right-hander Logan Boyer was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of San Diego State University. He was an interesting selection but fit the Dodgers pattern of trying to get what we might call a steal in the 11th round having signed the 10th rounder for a small signing bonus. He, in fact, signed for $297,500 which was $172,500 above the slot, and was the 6th highest signing bonus among the 30 draft selections signed by the Dodgers. It was only minimally below the signing bonus for 5th round selection right-hander Jack Little.