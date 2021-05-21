newsbreak-logo
Emily Eavis

License Granted For 50,000-Capacity Glastonbury Event

The Quietus
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGlastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have had a license application approved to stage a 50,000-capacity event on the festival's grounds this September. The two-day concert will take place on the festival's iconic Pyramid Stage, with Mendip District Council granting the license on more than 50 conditions. Among those conditions are no camping and the stipulation that the site can host no more than 49,999 people, including staff, performers and crew.

