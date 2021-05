CHICAGO — Revenue Ascend LLC announced the Revenue Ascend HVAC Technician Student Scholarship program for 2021. "We believe in truly helping the HVAC and plumbing industry as we are launching the HVAC technician scholarship program for 2021,” said Revenue Ascend Founding Director Jonathan Tuttle. “We wanted to help deserving kids and encourage others to get into this growing industry as there is an unprecedented skilled labor shortage, especially in the HVAC technician space. What better way to raise awareness of this immediate problem, show them there are great-paying jobs that have readily available current positions and without the huge burden of typical college student loans that most students occur. Skilled labor is not a fallback position, but a genuine positive career choice. And we are here to help some HVAC students start off debt-free!"