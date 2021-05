The cryptocurrency hype seemed nearly unstoppable — until now. Bitcoin’s price nosedived after the Chinese government said on Tuesday that the country’s financial institutions and payment companies won’t be allowed to provide services related to cryptocurrency transactions. The crypto’s price, which hit an all-time high above $63,000 per coin in April, plummeted as low as $30,000 this week and now sits around $40,000 on Thursday. The sell-off extended to altcoins: Ethereum and Dogecoin’s prices tanked more than 30%. This follows a price slide last week, when Tesla reversed its decision to accept Bitcoin as payment.