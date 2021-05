After an offense-heavy draft in 2021, there is more defensive promise in 2022. Who will be the top defensive ends for the 2022 NFL Draft?. Amongst an offense-heavy first round in the 2021 NFL Draft, there wasn’t a defensive end selected until pick 18. That was to be expected. After all, the narrative ahead of the NFL’s annual selection event was that there were no standout pass rushers compared to recent years. That is all about to change when the teams are on the clock next April in Las Vegas. The upcoming class has some genuine star talent at the position. So, who are the defensive ends set to be at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft?