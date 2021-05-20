newsbreak-logo
Boulder County, CO

Boulder County mask order amended, extended

By Annie Mehl
coloradohometownweekly.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder County Public Health today amended its mask order to require face coverings in certain settings and extended it through June 10. The order, which took effect today, requires masks to continue to be worn indoors at schools, child care facilities, health-care settings, on public transportation and at long-term care facilities regardless of vaccination status, according to a news release from BCPH. It will extend nine days beyond the end of the state’s mask order, which expires June 1 along with all other state public health orders put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

