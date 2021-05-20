newsbreak-logo
Lake County, CA

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

 1 day ago

Effective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Lake County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

