Fremont Street hiring operators for Slotzilla zipline

Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
In preparation for an unprecedented summer, Fremont Street Experience is looking to expand its ride operations team on SlotZilla, “The World’s Ultimate Zipline” by holding fly-in interviews giving eager applicants the opportunity to apply and fly superhero-style, down one of the most iconic thrill rides in the country on May 27.

After applying online, screened applicants will be invited to Fremont Street Experience’s office (425 Fremont St., Suite 250: LV, NV. 89101) on May 27 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. where they will then be escorted to the world famous SlotZilla zipline attraction.

Upon arrival, applicants will be interviewed on the ride deck pad providing a unique, firsthand view of the operation and will then be safely harnessed and launched traveling seven city blocks, superhero-style at up to 35 mph across the thrilling zipline, free of charge, while the status of their application awaits them at the ride’s end landing. Upon completion of the ride, flyers will be informed if they have been extended an offer of employment.

Hired flyers will have their names displayed across the iconic Viva Vision canopy screen on the largest digital display in the world and will be welcomed to become an official ride operator for one of the nation’s most exhilarating attractions.

Fremont Street Experience offers multiple competitive benefits to their employees including education reimbursements, employee referral plans, 401(k) plans and comprehensive insurance packages. Ride operators are eligible to receive up to a $2,000 a year bonus ($500 per quarter).

Applicants must be 18 or older to apply. For more information about Fremont Street Experience and complete job descriptions, click here .

