Soccer

'After so much waiting, my turn came': Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar shares video of himself receiving Covid jab... before wishing the 'whole world may be vaccinated' as soon as possible

By Jonathan Spencer For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has revealed to his huge social media following that he has received his first Covid jab.

The Brazilian star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a clip to his 151 million followers of him getting his Covid vaccination before smiling to the camera.

In his social media post, Neymar expressed his delight after receiving the vaccination before wishing the world gets back to normal as quickly as possible amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPYFc_0a6CzSNP00
Neymar posted a video on Instagram on Thursday of himself receiving his Covid vaccination
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAC1X_0a6CzSNP00
The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star smiles for the camera following his Covid jab

Neymar, who had tested positive for Covid last September, wrote: 'After so much waiting, my turn came. What happiness...

'I hope that everything returns to normal as soon as possible and that not only my country BRAZIL but the whole world may be vaccinated.'

The 29-year-old star will now be turning his attentions back to the football pitch, with a crunch weekend ahead for PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino's side sit one point behind Ligue 1 leaders Lille heading into the final round of fixtures this weekend.

The Parisians travel to Brest on Sunday evening and will hope Lille come unstuck to Angers away on the same day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqCQg_0a6CzSNP00
Neymar celebrates with Mauricio Pochettino after PSG lifted the French Cup on Wednesday

Neymar's homeland of Brazil has been hit very hard by the pandemic, with over 442,000 deaths and 15.8 million cases having been reported overall.

Neymar had been criticised for allegedly hosting a five-day party for 500 people at a mansion over the festive period in Brazil, one of the hardest-hit countries from Covid.

Local reports in Mangaratiba, close to Rio de Janeiro, said the PSG star began the party on December 25 with the intention of continuing until the New Year.

At the time, eyewitnesses claimed scores of guests were arriving and leaving his mansion with Neymar having banned mobile phones to keep the bash secret and also sound-proofing an annexe of the mansion to prevent neighbours hearing the noise.

But CNN Brasil reported at the time that Neymar's representatives denied the party was taking place at all after local authorities slammed the footballer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gL1pI_0a6CzSNP00
Neymar and PSG will be desperate for Ligue 1 leaders Lille to slip up in final round of fixtures
