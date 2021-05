Since COVID-19 started last year, many have gone to the local waterways for recreation. Jim Dietrich Park has access to the river and many have taken advantage of that. Muhlenberg Parks & Recreation, along with the assistance of Blue Marsh Outdoors, has organized a basic kayaking 101 course for Saturday, May 22nd. This course will teach you about the various types of kayaks; how to enter a kayak; how to paddle; how to re-enter a kayak from the water; etc.