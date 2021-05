Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard is temporarily closed after a car crashes into a utility polce.Four people were hospitalized after a serious single-vehicle a crash in Southeast Portland early Wednesday. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. According to police, a car crashed into a utility pole on the north side of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard shortly before 2:30 a.m. on May 19. When officers responded, they found four people seriously injured. All four patients were rushed to the hospital. Hawthorne was closed between Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast 12th Avenue for the investigation and to clear the damaged car. Traffic is expected to be affected into the morning. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}