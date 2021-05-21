newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden commends Netanyahu after Israel-Hamas cease-fire is reached

By Ben Leonard
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36z9cS_0a6CybGR00


President Joe Biden on Thursday commended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel for drawing “the current hostilities” to an end, shortly after news of a cease-fire with a Palestinian faction was reported.

Biden, in a roughly four-minute evening speech from the White House, emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself, and said he pledged to Netanyahu his “full support” to replenish the nation’s Iron Dome defense system after the Israel-Hamas agreement was reached. Biden also expressed optimism about the issue going forward.

“I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” the president said. “My administration will continue our quiet, relentless diplomacy toward that end. I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I’m committed to working for it.”

Biden said that Israel and Hamas and other groups agreed to a “mutual, unconditional” cease-fire agreement after a damaging 11-day conflict. The clash has been the most significant since a 50-day war in 2014, and also ended this time without a clear victor.

Biden had told Netanyahu in a call Wednesday that he “expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House readout of the call. Biden had largely dismissed calls within the Democratic Party to push for a cease-fire and had drawn the ire of Republicans, who argued he was insufficiently backing Israel and its right to defend itself.

This White House had recently called Biden’s approach “quiet, intensive diplomacy.” Amid the conflict, Biden has not yet picked a U.S. ambassador in Jerusalem.

The politics around the conflict have changed in recent times, with a swell of progressive Democrats speaking out against the United States’ aid to Israel and backing Palestinian rights. A group of progressive lawmakers , spearheaded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), announced a resolution this week to block a $735 million sale of arms to Israel.

The battle began May 10 with Hamas firing rockets in the direction of Jerusalem after conflict at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police. For Muslims the site is the Noble Sanctuary, and for Jews it is the Temple Mount. A heavy-handed law enforcement response at the complex and the potential eviction of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had raised the temperature.

Israel conducted hundreds of airstrikes, saying it was focusing on Hamas’ infrastructure, and Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israeli cities from civilian areas, with most not reaching their targets. At least 230 Palestinians died, including 65 children, and 12 people in Israel died, including a young child and a teenage girl.

Israeli attacks have damaged more than 50 schools and at least 18 hospitals and clinics, according to an advocacy group and the World Health Organization, respectively, with the Gaza Strip hit heavily.

“These hostilities have resulted in the tragic deaths of so many civilians, including children,” Biden said on Thursday. “And I send my sincere condolences to all the families, Israeli and Palestinian, who have lost loved ones and my hope for a full recovery for the wounded.”

Biden also said that the U.S. was committed to helping provide “rapid humanitarian assistance” for Gaza reconstruction and the people of Gaza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
79K+
Followers
4K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Israelis#Diplomacy#Iron Dome#The Democratic Party#Republicans#This White House#Democrats#Muslims#Jews#Jewish#The Associated Press#Israel Hamas Cease Fire#President Joe Biden#Israeli Attacks#Palestinian Rights#Palestinian Families#Palestinian Demonstrators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Related
Middle Eastdailyjournal.net

The Latest: Israel says 6 rockets fired from Lebanon

JERSUALEM — Israel’s military says it identified six rockets launched from Lebanon that apparently fell inside Lebanese territory. The army said Monday that Israeli artillery returned fire into southern Lebanon. Air raid sirens sounded in a kibbutz near the border, and residents were instructed to prepare bomb shelters. The incident...
Middle EastWashington Times

Netanyahu defends destroying Gaza building as AP calls for investigation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Sunday the Gaza airstrike that destroyed a building that was home to international press offices, saying it also housed Palestinian terrorists, while The Associated Press called for an investigation. Mr. Netanyahu said that Israeli intelligence services shared with the Biden administration before the Saturday...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with Netanyahu

President Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a call on Thursday evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement. Why it matters: This is the first time since the beginning of the crisis last Monday that Biden or any...
Middle EastPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Israel to keep striking 'terror targets' in Gaza

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will “continue to strike terror targets” in the Gaza Strip after a week of fighting with Palestinian militants. In an address after meeting with top defense officials, Netanyahu said Monday that Israel will “continue to operate as long as necessary in order to return calm and security to all Israeli citizens.”
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Israel-Hamas conflict divides Minnesota Democrats

WASHINGTON — Surging violence and death as Israel carries out airstrikes against Hamas in Gaza City is highlighting a split between Democrats in Minnesota's congressional delegation over thorny questions inflamed by the conflict. Two Minnesota Democrats, U.S. Reps. Betty McCollum and Ilhan Omar, have been prominent congressional defenders of Palestinian...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden tries to navigate shifting Democratic politics on Israel

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is facing down pressure from progressives to take a heavier hand with Israel amid its latest hostilities with the Palestinians. While Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Israel has "a special responsibility to protect civilians in the course of its self-defense," U.S. officials have not called on their Israeli counterparts to alter or halt their response to Palestinian rocket fire.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...