Big Hole — You have to love eastern Oregon spots that are named for exactly what they are, in this case, a big hole. Bigger than its nearby cousin Hole-in-the-Ground, Big Hole is also a maar, a volcanic crater caused by an eruption that comes in contact with groundwater. This one measures in at about 6,000 feet across and 300 feet deep, but is more forested and more eroded than its counterpart meaning that the true scale isn’t as impressive at first glance. There are however some interesting geologic features to check out along the rim. While it’s not far off the Freemont Highway heading toward Fort Rock, there are no signs leading to it, so a map is necessary.