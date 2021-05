Okaya Power has commissioned a 100 KWp hybrid solar plant at its manufacturing unit at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. Okaya Power has announced that it has commissioned a 100 KWp hybrid solar plant at its manufacturing unit at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. The plant is expected to generate around 144 MWh of clean energy annually according to the company, and further help in reducing its power consumption from the grid to 40 percent.