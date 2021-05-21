newsbreak-logo
Bend High Teacher Honored

 1 day ago

Bend Senior High School teacher, Steve Wetherald was named High Desert’s 2022 Regional Teacher of the Year. Wetherald wins a $500 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2022 Teacher of the Year – to be announced this fall. “Relationships are at the center of everything I do,...

