WWE

Photo: Kurt Angle Teases Filming With Ronda Rousey

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRonda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle are teaming up for a new project. Angle took to Twitter this week and posted a photo of he and Rousey standing next to her “Rowdy’s Dairy Home Delivery” milk truck. He noted that they spent the day filming a show.

www.pwmania.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
