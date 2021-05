Virtual Public Meeting on 5/18 @ 6 p.m. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in cooperation with the State of Utah Division of Emergency Management, is in the process of updating the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for Weber County, UT. The revised maps may impact your property. If the structure on your property is found to be located within the 1-percent-annual-chance floodplain you may be REQUIRED to purchase flood insurance.