Wilmington, NC

Wilmington’s proposed budget for the SafeLight program set at $1.4 million

By Celeste Smith
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A proposed budget for the city of Wilmington’s next fiscal year, shows the safelight camera program is making less money than it costs. Under the program, a dozen cameras sit at intersections across the city, taking snapshots of cars that run red lights. The proposed budget says it costs more than $1.4 million to run, but it generates only about a million dollars, which means the city will have to put in an additional $400,000.

