Wilmington’s proposed budget for the SafeLight program set at $1.4 million

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A proposed budget for the city of Wilmington’s next fiscal year, shows the safelight camera program is making less money than it costs. Under the program, a dozen cameras sit at intersections across the city, taking snapshots of cars that run red lights. The proposed budget says it costs more than $1.4 million to run, but it generates only about a million dollars, which means the city will have to put in an additional $400,000.