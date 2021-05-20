newsbreak-logo
Tulsa, OK

K-9 officer help TPD arrest armed robbery suspect

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 got exclusive video as Brenan Wells was arrested outside a motel near 21st and Memorial Monday.

Federal agents tell us they worked with Tulsa Police to stakeout the motel and eventually arrest Wells. Our video shows him running from a room before seeing the K-9 officer.

ATF agents say Wells pulled a gun from his waistband, prompting officers to release the dog which bit him on the leg.

Wells was taken away in an ambulance and booked into the Tulsa County Jail Thursday. Police say he was wanted for an armed robbery out of Bristow. Federal agents are involved because this case falls under tribal jurisdiction.

