Has AEW won the Wednesday Night War against NXT only to go head-to-head with Friday Night SmackDown? Not quite, but Dynamite will run against SmackDown on May 28. While Dynamite normally airs on Wednesday nights, it will be preempted that week due to the NBA playoffs. This should not be seen as AEW moving to Friday nights permanently, but AEW would be foolish not to make the most of this opportunity to see if it could compete against the WWE’s blue brand.