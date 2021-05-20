Regional SWAT teams train at local scout camp

West Baton Rouge Fire District I Chief Tim Crockett (front) teaching West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputies a Narcan Training Exercise on Tuesday, May 11. The WBR Fire District is already equipped and trained in administering Naloxone to those suffering from an opioid overdose. Chief Crockett, in partnership with the 18th JDC and West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, is working to provide Naloxone and the necessary training for administering the medication to local law enforcement. The medication is available free to first responders through the Attorney General’s Office. Now, Chief Crockett is focused on getting it in as many first responder’s hands as possible. While firefighters have been carrying it, local law enforcement is often the first to arrive at a scene, he said. “We’ve been getting hit hard with overdoses in our parish and I thought it was a good idea for as many local first responders to carry this life-saving medication as possible,” he said. “The faster we get that Narcan to a person the possibility of saving their life is greater. I want to save as many lives as we can.”