Regional SWAT teams train at local scout camp
L.E. Phillips Scout Reservation was host to a regional SWAT team training on Wednesday, May 19. The event was a combined team training with the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team and the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team, along with the Life Link Helicopter and the newly formed Rescue Task Force, which is made of up of local first responders. Photos are from a training scenario in which officers had to respond to an active shooter situation with multiple injured people. The teams triaged people acting as victims and apprehended the pretend shooter.www.news-shield.com