newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Regional SWAT teams train at local scout camp

By Photos by Ryan Urban, Barron News-Shield
news-shield.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleL.E. Phillips Scout Reservation was host to a regional SWAT team training on Wednesday, May 19. The event was a combined team training with the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team and the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team, along with the Life Link Helicopter and the newly formed Rescue Task Force, which is made of up of local first responders. Photos are from a training scenario in which officers had to respond to an active shooter situation with multiple injured people. The teams triaged people acting as victims and apprehended the pretend shooter.

www.news-shield.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat Teams#Swat#The Life Link Helicopter#Rescue Task Force#Multiple Injured People#Emergency Response
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Law EnforcementWest Side Journal

Fire Department, local law enforcement team up for Narcan Training

West Baton Rouge Fire District I Chief Tim Crockett (front) teaching West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputies a Narcan Training Exercise on Tuesday, May 11. The WBR Fire District is already equipped and trained in administering Naloxone to those suffering from an opioid overdose. Chief Crockett, in partnership with the 18th JDC and West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, is working to provide Naloxone and the necessary training for administering the medication to local law enforcement. The medication is available free to first responders through the Attorney General’s Office. Now, Chief Crockett is focused on getting it in as many first responder’s hands as possible. While firefighters have been carrying it, local law enforcement is often the first to arrive at a scene, he said. “We’ve been getting hit hard with overdoses in our parish and I thought it was a good idea for as many local first responders to carry this life-saving medication as possible,” he said. “The faster we get that Narcan to a person the possibility of saving their life is greater. I want to save as many lives as we can.”