Editorial: California's housing crisis is getting worse. So is anti-housing denialism

In the latest sign that the pandemic has done nothing to mitigate California’s housing crisis, the median price for a single-family home in the state broke $800,000 for the first time last month, according to data released this week, while the Bay Area hit a record $1.3 million. The state’s median grew 7% over the previous month, also a record, and by a third over prices a year ago, reaching about 2½ times the national figure. Even seasoned observers of our perpetually overheated housing prices are using terms like “feeding frenzy” and “chaos.”