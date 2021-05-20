newsbreak-logo
Gardendale, AL

CommUNITY Champion: Gardendale teen makes big impression after small mistake at work

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGARDENDALE, Ala. — In this week's CommUNITY Champion, WVTM 13's Brittany Decker introduces you to Damar Gray, a Gardendale teenager who believes in correcting mistakes no matter how small they may be. Gray realized he overcharged a customer by $1.10 while working his shift at Little Caesar's, and he was ready to pay out of his own pocket for the charge. In the video above, hear how Gray's honesty touched the heart of the customer and impressed many others.

Gardendale, AL
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Pair killed near Brother Bryan Park in Birmingham’s Five Points South neighborhood now ID’d

A man and woman fatally shot in Brother Bryan Park on Birmingham’s Southside have now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Monday afternoon identified the victims as Brian Anthony Adkins, 34, and Courtney Jan Ashley, 35. The suspected shooter, 39-year-old Brian Timothy Dunne, was killed nearly seven hours later in an exchange of gunfire with Birmingham police.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

65-year-old Sterrett man killed in motorcycle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed a 65-year-old Sterrett man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County. The coroner said David L. Cockerham was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a head on collision with a car. It happened Saturday, May 15 at...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man slain in Saturday-night shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A fatal shooting has been reported in Ensley. Birmingham police have launched a homicide investigation after 30-year-old Jaishuntae Ladarus Browning was shot dead on Saturday night around 8:51 p.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Browning sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 2500 block […]
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

65-year-old killed in motorcycle crash at Grants Mill Road

From The Tribune staff reports  BIRMINGHAM – A head-on collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Saturday has resulted in one fatality.  The crash occurred on Highway 119 at Grants Mill Road in Birmingham at 10:47 a.m., according to a report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.  Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates has identified […]
Gardendale, ALwbrc.com

40th annual record & CD show in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh Pruitt joined us live from the Gardendale Civic Center. The Alabama Record Collectors Association presents the 40th Annual Record & CD Show on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 at the Main Exhibition Hall of Gardendale Civic Center. Show hours are 2:00 p.m.-8:00...
Alabama State280living.com

RC3's Pam McClendon named 'Sweet 16' finalist for Alabama Teacher of Year

Pam McClendon, the lead teacher for the Cyber Innovation Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, has been named among the “Sweet 16” finalists for Alabama 2021-22 Teacher of the Year. The Alabama Department of Education announced the finalists Tuesday. They were chosen from among 138 educators from across the...
Birmingham, ALbirminghamtimes.com

Inside Five Points West Where Gun Violence Remains A Concern

Johnny Gunn, president of the Belview Heights Neighborhood Association, lives in the Five Points West community — one of the hardest hit in Birmingham with the number of homicides. Located on the far western side of the city, the area had 16 homicides in 2020, five more than the next...
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Your Birmingham business news in 60 seconds for Tuesday, May 11

Railroad Park nears its 10-year anniversary, Alabama contractors are awarded big time and local companies are hiring like whoa. Here’s your business news in Birmingham. Railroad Park is celebrating 10 years in Birmingham this year. Known as Birmingham’s Living Room, the thriving green space has boosted the city in a plethora of ways, like $740M in private investment through partnerships with organizations and businesses, numerous accolades from a number of national publications and more. Find out what else.
Center Point, ALwbrc.com

Fultondale man killed in Center Point, suspect in custody

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies said a man was shot and killed Tuesday in the Center Point area about an hour after a woman was assaulted at the same location. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 24-year-old Jermaine James Kidd of Fultondale. Deputies said they...
Alabama Statefranchising.com

CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes New Store in Alabama

“I want to personally congratulate and welcome Mat and Brad into the CPR Network,” said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. “Their past technology repair experience, coupled with CPR’s competitive prices, will undeniably help CPR Gardendale to become the area’s number one choice in repair offerings.”
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

What’s fueling growth in Alabama’s fastest growing counties?

In each of Alabama’s five fastest growing counties, the majority of population growth since 2010 came from migration, rather than any kind of baby boom. Only six counties in the state added at least 10,000 people between 2010 and 2020, according to recently released population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. They are Baldwin, Madison, Lee, Shelby, Limestone and Tuscaloosa. Without the growth from those counties, Alabama’s population would be headed backwards.
Gardendale, ALwvtm13.com

Gardendale sign war ends in peace treaty

GARDENDALE, Ala. — The Gardendale sign war has ended! The two sides — Jeff Dennis Jewelers and Chick-fil-A — agreed to a peace treaty on Friday and now they are teaming up for a good cause. Check out the peaceful surrender in the video above. Here's what CFA Gardendale shared...