Russell Simmons Accuses Ex Kimora Lee of Fraud in Bombshell Lawsuit

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! News
E! News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: 50 Cent and Russell Simmons Blast Oprah Over #MeToo Doc. Russell Simmons is accusing his ex-wife of stealing shares of stock to bail her new husband out of jail. The music producer, 63, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, May 18, against his ex Kimora Lee, 46, and her spouse Tim Leissner, 49. The complaint accuses the couple of breach of contract, fraudulent concealment, breach of confidential relations/constructive fraud and more, according to the lawsuit obtained by E! News.

