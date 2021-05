Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani admits he's considering buying an Italian club. Radrizzani has revealed he's interested in AC Milan and Inter. “I am looking to Italy, or another European country, and this time I'd like a big club. There was nothing with Inter or Milan, if that's what you want to know, but there is certainly an interest. We'll see how Suning's plans evolve," Radrizzani told La Repubblica.