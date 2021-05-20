Carol And Susan's Entire Friends Timeline Explained
The classic TV comedy "Friends" was full of iconic characters. Aside from the main cast of friends, including Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), there was a host of recurring characters who added their own flair to the show. From Central Perk's grumpy barista Gunther (James Michael Tyler) to the nasally yet lovable Janice Litman-Goralnik (Maggie Wheeler), "Friends" introduced several lovable characters through the years.www.looper.com