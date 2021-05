A California man has been sentenced to life behind bars for the execution-style killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant. Trenton Trevon Lovell was out on parole when he encountered Sgt. Steve Owen, who was shot five times on Oct. 5, 2016. The veteran officer was responding to reports of a burglary in progress at a Lancaster apartment building, in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles, when the fatal confrontation unfolded.