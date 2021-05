"For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report, and Bill Foley, founder of Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I, to learn more about the company's plan to spin off their online sport betting business into a separate entity," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money recap.. "Maddox said that online sport betting will become a $30 billion to $40 billion business in the next few years. Spinning off their operations as an independent company was the best way to attack this growing opportunity."