How many children does Colleen Ballinger have?

By Katrina Schollenberger, , SEO Reporter
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

COLLEEN Ballinger is an American YouTuber, comedian, actor, singer, and writer.

She is best known for her Internet character Miranda Sings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIKJ3_0a6Cv71n00
Colleen Ballinger plays Miranda Sings on YouTube Credit: Handout

How many children does Colleen Ballinger have?

Colleen Ballinger, who has played Miranda Sings on YouTube, has one child named Flynn and is now pregnant with twins.

The video of her pregnancy update has over 464,000 views at the time of publishing, less than two hours after it was uploaded.

She said she was found on April 16 that she was pregnant, but then found out she was having twins after she had an emergency ultrasound following some complications.

"I've been crying all morning thinking I had no baby and I have two babies!" Ballinger said in the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQ7r2_0a6Cv71n00
Colleen Ballinger and her son Flynn Credit: Refer to Caption

Ballinger said she is currently two months pregnant and is expected to give birth in December.

"I'm just so happy. I wanted this so bad. We're so excited. We really were just trying and hoping for this. This is very exciting."

She continued, "That's a very shocking thing to say because, if you've watched me at all in the last three years, all I ever say is I'm never getting pregnant again. That was the plan until I got pregnant."

Her son Flynn Timothy Stockon was born in 2018.

Did Colleen Ballinger have a miscarriage?

The announcement of her recent pregnancy comes after her miscarriage in February 2021.

"Even though I hate pregnancy and mine was extremely traumatic with Flynn when I found out I was pregnant, I was scared to be pregnant again, but I was really excited to have another baby," she tearfully said in the February video.

"But then I had a miscarriage."

She expressed feeling extremely low after losing her second baby early in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05p4iW_0a6Cv71n00
Credit: Refer to Caption

The YouTuber, who fought tears in the video, provided her viewers with statistics on miscarriage among women.

"I’m grateful for how much I’ve learned about women. How amazing women are," she said.

"That they go through this every day all the time and still have to go through life. The world keeps spinning, and they have got to keep going

Who is Colleen Ballinger married to?

Colleen is married to Eric Stocklin, an actor from New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPVjA_0a6Cv71n00
Eric Stocklin, Colleen Ballinger and their son Credit: Refer to Caption

He is known for his recurring roles on television series such as Mistresses, Stalker, and Good Trouble, and for his leading role in the Netflix original series Haters Back Off.

In 2021, Stocklin and Ballinger began a weekly podcast titled Relax! with Colleen and Erik.

The pair met in 2018 and married the same year.

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
