Tucson, AZ

FBI seeks information on illegal drone activity in Tucson

By KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 1 day ago
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for information on recent illegal drone activity in the Tucson area.

According to a statement, on Feb. 9, 2021, around 10:30 p.m., employees with U.S. Customs and Border Protection saw a drone flying "dangerously close" to their helicopter, leading the agency to inform the Tucson Police Department.

"The drone appeared to launch from an area about 5 miles south of Tucson and flew across Tucson and north over Marana. No one was injured and no other similar incidents have been reported involving this specific drone," the FBI said.

The FBI is asking the public for any information on who may be responsible.

If you have any information, call 623-466-1999.

