Buffalo, NY

Signs your loved one may be dealing with domestic violence

By Hannah Buehler
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 1 day ago
Buffalo Police say something drove a 36 year-old Buffalo man to shoot a woman and her mother inside a Buffalo home , before he triggered a standoff at another home and took his own life.

“There was a domestic relationship between him and one of the females that was murdered,” said Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo.

Captain Rinaldo says the pandemic added stress to many relationships, especially during the height of the shutdown when so many businesses were closed.

“We’ve been reviewing our domestic violence calls,” he said. “Through COVID, we saw a spike and then it seemed to level off,” he said.

Lynne Shine, a licensed mental health counselor says people are struggling during these times, and that often leads to an increase in domestic violence cases.

“If you’re recognizing something in someone, it’s important to ask the questions. It’s not overstepping a boundary to say ‘I’m concerned about you. Is everything okay?”

Shine says these are some warning signs to look out for:

-Your loved one has become quiet

-They’re being talked to inappropriately by their significant other

-Your loved one is shut off from the family

-Their significant other is acting very possessive

-Excessive phone calls or text messages

If you need help it is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Family Justice Center can be reached at 558-7233 and Crisis Services at 834-3131.

