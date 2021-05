State Police in Carthage investigated complaints early Monday at just before 8:00 a.m. Shortly before noontime, Troopers arrested and charged Randy L. Simmons, 28, of West Carthage, NY for one felony count of strangulation in the second-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of assault in the third-degree (intent to cause physical injury) and criminal obstruction of breathing, according to details retrieved from the daily blotter.